Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ELYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.