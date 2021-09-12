Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of Empire stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Empire has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

