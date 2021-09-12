Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.