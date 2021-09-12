Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

