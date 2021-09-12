Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UUUU. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

