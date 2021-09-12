Energycoin Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $95,597.43 and $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00068242 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00028915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008157 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

