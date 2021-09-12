Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $192.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.