Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Raised by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,970,000 after acquiring an additional 924,690 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,692 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 234,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

