Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,032 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PROS by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

