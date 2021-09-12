Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

