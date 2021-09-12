Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000.

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

