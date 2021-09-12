Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRC opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.