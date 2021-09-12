Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,594 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,864 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

