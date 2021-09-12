Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ArcBest Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcBest in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $67.62 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.