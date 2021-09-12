Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for C-Bond Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for C-Bond Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for C-Bond Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised C-Bond Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. C-Bond Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.01.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

