Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.87.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

