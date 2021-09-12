Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $321.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.