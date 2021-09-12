Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $289,088.32 and $12,738.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.20 or 0.07467346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00127408 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,991,960 coins and its circulating supply is 185,962,547 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

