Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.00

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $148.00, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.25.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.