Evertz Technologies (ET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million for the quarter.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$11.04 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $93,821.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.