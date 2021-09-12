Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

EVVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

