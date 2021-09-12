Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $2.65. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 854.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.39. 1,486,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.73. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $199,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,384 shares of company stock worth $9,676,942. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

