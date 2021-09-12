F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

