F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 163.0% during the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $105.45 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34.

