F3Logic LLC Invests $189,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

