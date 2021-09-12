F3Logic LLC Invests $209,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

