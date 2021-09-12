F3Logic LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after buying an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,126,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,419,000 after acquiring an additional 290,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

