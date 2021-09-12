Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK opened at $246.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $251.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82.

