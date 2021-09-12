Falcon Wealth Planning Trims Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Celsius were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 72.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 149,470 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 653.21 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $93.49.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

