Fear NFTs Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00180860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.80 or 0.99948710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.28 or 0.07179357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00918197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.