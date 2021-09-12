Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,465.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,327.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

