Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 66.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $82.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.