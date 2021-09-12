Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in MasTec by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 192,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

NYSE MTZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

