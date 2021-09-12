Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $30,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,249,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

