Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.74 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.