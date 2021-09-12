Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.74 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.