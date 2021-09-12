Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.29 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

