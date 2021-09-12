Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cameco by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 477,169 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.43 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

