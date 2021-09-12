Financial Analysis: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.25 $818.80 million $4.72 30.53

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ryan Specialty Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 6 7 0 2.43

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus price target of $149.55, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.11% 4.26%

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Ryan Specialty Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

