Financial Comparison: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) vs. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 89bio alerts:

This table compares 89bio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -32.15% -30.77% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.42% -32.33%

84.0% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of 89bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 89bio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 0 8 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 10 0 2.91

89bio currently has a consensus target price of $57.13, indicating a potential upside of 186.48%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.92%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 89bio is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 89bio and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$49.50 million ($3.08) -6.47 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -14.02

Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 89bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

89bio beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.