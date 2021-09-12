Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $29.50 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $467.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

