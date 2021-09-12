First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAI. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $681,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,440,000.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

