First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $55,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $178,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

