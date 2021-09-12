First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.