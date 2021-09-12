First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 179 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

