First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 17.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 981.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 839,183 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

