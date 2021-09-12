First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.80.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640 over the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.