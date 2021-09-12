First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 424 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Belden were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

