First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $341.29 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.