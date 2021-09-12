First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $468,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

