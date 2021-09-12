First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $533,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,231 shares of company stock worth $11,126,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.